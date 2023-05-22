Deer collision on Telegraph Road Monday morning results in one death and three injuries

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A Monday morning crash involving two vehicles after a deer collision on Telegraph Road resulted in the death of one person and minor to moderate injuries for three others.

Around 5:35 a.m. Monday, Ventura Communications Center broadcast a call of a two-vehicle traffic crash on Telegraph Road east of Pistachio Road.

Upon the arrival of first responders, the driver of a 2020 Nissan Kicks, a 51-year-old Oxnard resident, was declared dead on the scene.

Three other people, a 26-year-old Oxnard resident, a 47-year-old Simi Valley resident, and a 60-year-old Oxnard resident were all transported to various Ventura County hospitals for minor to moderate injuries.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) Ventura Area, the driver of the Nissan Kicks was traveling eastbound on Telegraph Road when a deer entered the roadway and the two collided.

For still undetermined reasons, the Nissan Kicks turned left into incoming westbound traffic and crashed into a westbound 2015 Ford Explorer head on detail CHP.

CHP Ventura Area state that alcohol nor drugs are considered a factor in the crash.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Ventura Area's officer at 805-662-2640.