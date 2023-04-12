Skull & Roses adds a day and a second Phil Lesh & Friends show in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-Skull & Roses returns to the Ventura County Fairgrounds for a fifth time on April 19th.

The music festival that explores Grateful Dead music will start on Wednesday instead of Thursday this year.

And Deadheads won't want to miss the weekend lineup.

Dennis McNally, who served as the Grateful Dead’s publicist for 25 years, said Phil Lesh is returning to headline on Saturday and Sunday.

“It felt incredibly validating to have a member of the Grateful Dead play Skull & Roses last year. Having Phil Lesh & Friends be part of it brought us full circle to memories of the Dead playing at Ventura in the ‘80s, " said McNally, " It’s doubly affirming that Phil had such a good time last year he signed up for two shows this year. Skull & Roses has come a long way.”

People can by passes for a single day or the whole event and children under 13 are free.

For ticket information visit skullandrose.com