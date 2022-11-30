Oxnard investigators seek public’s help in bank robbery

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department's Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call around 10:12 a.m. on Nov. 21 reporting a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on 1700 East Gonzales Rd.

The 40-something-year-old man wearing a grey and black beanie, white t-shirt, and black shorts, entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. The man fled on a bicycle heading northbound towards Gonzales Road with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported during the robbery and responding officers were unable to locate the suspect after a search of the immediate area.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or was in the area of the Rose Ranch Shopping Center during the time of the robbery and observed suspicious activity can call Detective Ricardo Vega at 805-385-8291 or email at ricardo.vega@oxnardpd.org.

Or online here by clicking on the "Report Suspicious Activity" section.

Additionally, members of the public can report relevant information anonymously by calling Ventura Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting their website here.