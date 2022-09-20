Male bicyclist dies after being struck by car in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – A male bicyclist died after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Oxnard on Monday evening, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

A man driving a 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Saviera Road toward Glacier Avenue in Oxnard around 7:40 p.m. on Monday night when it hit the biker who was seen crossing westbound over Saviers Road to Glacier Avenue, according to the police department,

The biker was severely injured and transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries shortly after.

The driver of the Ford truck remained at the scene of the accident and cooperated with investigators.

The victim's name was being withheld pending next of kin notification, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is encouraged to contact Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff by calling 805-385-7750 or via email at andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org.