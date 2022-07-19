Teenage bicyclist stuck by van in Oxnard in critical condition at hospital

OXNARD, Calif. - A teenage bicyclist is in critical condition Tuesday after being hit by a van in Oxnard. The 14-year-old was stuck while riding his bike on Gonzales Road at Williams Drive around 8:12 p.m. Monday.

The Oxnard Police Department says a 19-year-old Oxnard resident was behind the wheel of a 2021 Dodge Ram Van traveling northbound on Williams Drive when he hit the other teen. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to police.

The bicyclist was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. Oxnard Police Traffic Investigators have taken over the investigation.