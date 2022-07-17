Jonathan Sharkey Memorial Walkway dedication held along the beach in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-A new memorial walkway honors a late city council member and former mayor of Port Hueneme.

Jonathon Sharkey's grandson did the honors by cutting the ribbon along the walkway on Sunday afternoon.

The memorial walkway extends from the Fishing Pier to the Wharf Flag Pavilion on Market St.

Sharkey was a musician, so it seemed fitting that musicians performed during the dedication.

Current and former elected officials also took part including Port Hueneme Mayor Rich Rollins, Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez, Camarillo City Councilwoman Charlotte Craven, Former Ventura Mayor Carl Morehouse and former Ventura County Supervisor Kathy Long.

Sharkey served on the city council for decades and was mayor a handful of times.

His legacy includes fighting for affordable housing, preventing coastal erosion, and backing the creation of the successful cannabis dispensary area known as the "Green Mile."

Sharkey was diagnosed with brain cancer and died in 2020 at the age of 71.