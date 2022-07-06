Oxnard Police make arrest in March shooting that left one dead, two injured

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police officers have arrested a 19-year-old Oxnard resident for a shooting incident in March that left one dead and two others injured, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Detectives arrested the teenage suspect on Tuesday and charged him with murder for the March 12 incident that killed 21-year-old Oxnard resident Adrian Sandoval, said Sgt. Edgar Fernandez.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Saviera Road for reports of a shooting around 9:40 p.m. on March 12 and found Sandoval suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives also found a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, who were then transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old suspect was charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Ventura County Main Jail on a $2 million bail.

Anyone who may have recorded or photographed all or part of the incident can upload their media anonymously by clicking here.