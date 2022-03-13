Saturday night shooting kills one and injures two others, police search for suspect

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department reported on Sunday that a shooting on Saturday night killed a 21-year-old Oxnard man and injured two others.

The department said that officers responded to a 9:38 p.m. call about a shooting victim on the 3000 block of Saviers Road.

Officers found the 21-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound, unconscious and unresponsive upon arrival, according to police.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the 21-year-old, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that at the scene, officers found two other gunshot victims.

A 19-year-old Oxnard man was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The other gunshot victim, a 24-year-old Ventura man, was found requesting help after fleeing the the location.

The department said the 24-year-old was taken to the hospital for his injury, and at the hospital he was listed in critical condition.

The department's Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation at the scene and found that the shooting happened inside an abandoned business where witnesses said about 100 people were partying.

Police said it is unclear whether or not the property owners were aware of this party at the time.

Investigators ask that anyone present at the event and may have seen or heard anything to contact Detective Kaya Boysan at 805-385-7645.

The City of Oxnard said it offers a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the city.

Detectives encourage anyone who may have video recorded or photographed all or part of the incident to upload the media directly to the investigators via https://oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/3075saviersroad.

All submissions are immediately logged into the Oxnard Police Department’s digital evidence system, according to the department. Contact information is not stored and community members can remain anonymous.

Also, anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600, or online via the Oxnard Police Department's website: www.oxnardpd.org, and clicking on Report Suspicious Activity.

You can also remain anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or by visiting this site: www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org to submit a tip via text or email.