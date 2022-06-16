Oxnard man found guilty by jury, convicted of kidnapping with intent to commit rape

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — A 55-year-old man from Oxnard was found guilty by a Ventura County Superior Court jury, convicted of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, announced District Attorney Erik Nasarenko on Thursday.

The jury found Lewis Apodaca guilty of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, brandishing a deadly weapon to resist arrest and possession of a controlled substance in addition to the kidnapping charges. Previously, Apodaca had been convicted of serious and violent felony “strike” offenses, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Apodaca was given a maximum sentence of 126 years to life in prison. He faces a consecutive determinate term of six years in prison.

"On August 28, 2021, Apodaca was seen driving in the Oak View area with a young woman in the trunk of his car. Numerous witnesses notified law enforcement. A Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy saw Apodaca’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop," said the District Attorney's Office. "Apodaca fled into the yard of a nearby residence where he armed himself with a metal pole. He brandished the pole and used it to assault the deputy. He was ultimately taken into custody and found in possession of methamphetamine."

Investigation revealed that the convicted Oxnard man had contacted a 20-year-old female near a liquor store in the Ojai area. Apodaca then took her cell phone, shoved her into the trunk of his car, and drove off.

The victim escaped by pulling an emergency trunk release and signaled for help. She was found uninjured.

Apodaca is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22 at the Ventura County Superior Court.