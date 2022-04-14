Ventura Police impound car linked to hit-and-run fatal collision, driver still at large

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department on Monday found an impounded the vehicle that is believed to be involved in a hit-and-run car accident on Sunday morning that left one man dead.

A 30-year-old man was walking north across the Thompson Boulevard and Ash Street intersection when a silver sedan traveling westbound hit him around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10.

The man was found with a head injury, and arriving paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

As News Channel 3-12 previously reported, the driver was never located and was being sought out by the police.

Police located the vehicle in Oxnard on Monday and have authored multiple search warrants related to the car and a person of interest, according to Commander Sam Arroyo.

The criminal investigation remains on-going, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Chris Wilson at 805-339-4366.