Ventura police search for fatal hit and run driver

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department said officers are on the search for the driver involved in a fatal hit and run that took place early Sunday morning.

The department said that police responded to a call at 12:29 a.m. regarding an injured man lying on his back in the area of Thompson Blvd and Ash St.

Police found an unconscious 30-year-old man with a head injury, and paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The department said that during the investigation, officers determined that the victim was walking north across Thompson Blvd at the intersection with Ash St and was struck by a silver sedan traveling westbound.

The silver sedan fled the area after the collision and was not located, according to police.

The Ventura Police Department asked that anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Chris Wilson at 805-339-4366.