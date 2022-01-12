Oxnard sex offender sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

VENTURA, Calif. – An Oxnard man convicted of possessing child pornography has been sentenced to state prison.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Wednesday that Anthony Allen, 25, of Oxnard was sentenced to four years in state prison for possessing child pornography while also being a registered sex offender.

Allen was arrested after his parole officer conducted a search of his cell phone. Allen is registered as a sex offender following two previous convictions for possessing child pornography.

During the initial search, the parole officer found the child pornography saved to Allen's phone. A more thorough forensic search revealed hundreds of images of children engaged in sexual acts.

The case was investigated by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Oxnard Police Department, and the Southern California High Tech Task Force.