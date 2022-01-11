Oxnard woman killed in crash on HWY 101 in Ventura County

CAMARILLO, Calif. - A 21-year-old Oxnard woman was killed early Sunday morning when her vehicle crashed into a pole and then a highway median on Highway 101.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. on northbound Highway 101, north of the Conejo Inspection Facility near Camarillo.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a 2008 Honda sedan when the vehicle went off the road and onto the right shoulder of the highway. The vehicle hit a light pole in the shoulder then veered back onto the roadway and crashed into the center median barrier.

The Ventura County Fire Department responded to the scene and paramedics pronounced the woman deceased. There were no other occupants in the car.

CHP says it's unclear what led to the crash and it's unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a role.

Two lanes of the highway were shut down for several hours while crews were on the scene. CHP was assisted by Ventura County Fire and Caltrans, as well as the county medical examiner's office.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the CHP office in Moorpark at 805-553-0800.