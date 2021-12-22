Ventura man arrested following armed robbery at Port Hueneme Rite Aid

PORT HUENEME, Calif. -- A Ventura man was arrested for an armed robbery at a Rite Aid in Port Hueneme on Tuesday.

At around 8:43 p.m., Port Hueneme police responded to reports of an armed robbery on the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene at a Rite Aid and made contact with workers at the store.

They say the suspect walked into the store holding a knife, he then took items and then left the scene.

The suspect was last seen crossing Channel Islands Boulevard.

Officers went to the area of Channel Islands Boulevard and Victoria Avenue.

Police found the suspect and attempted contact with him.

The suspect was identified as a 34-year-old Ventura man.

Police say the suspect was uncooperative, aggressive and fought with responding officers. Police eventually subdued him.

The suspect was arrested for robbery, resisting an Executive Officer.

The Ventura man was transported to Ventura County Main Jail.

His bail is set at $215,000.

Oxnard police also responded to the scene and assisted with the arrest.

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Sergeant Frank Torpey at 805-986-6619.