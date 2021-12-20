Santa Barbara man arrested following deadly crash in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. -- A Santa Barbara man was arrested for driving under the influence causing the death of another driver and injuring three others on Saturday.

At around 3:05 a.m., the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord drove on the wrong side of the road on Highway 101.

He was traveling southbound on the northbound lane, south of California Street.

The driver crashed into another car, a 2008 Nissan 350, that was driving on northbound Highway 101.

After this crash, a 2017 GMC Sierra crashed into the Nissan.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead on scene.

Highway 101 was closed for five hours for the investigation.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Jesus Manuel Calles, 29, from Santa Barbara.

Calles was arrested for driving under the influence causing injury/death and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Three others had minor to moderate injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this deadly crash is encouraged to call Ventura CHP at 805-662-2640.