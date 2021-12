VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura College Choirs, Orchestras, Chamber Music & Jazz Band are performing live on campus this weekend.

The students have one more show on Sunday Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.

The Ventura College Department of Performing Arts hired a crew to build an outdoor stage due to the pandemic.

The show is free to the public.

It is also being streamed live at the college's YouTube channel.