Authorities hoping to identify body found in Oxnard canal

OXNARD, Calif. – The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office is looking to identify a man whose body was found in a ditch earlier this month.

The body was found on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in a watershed canal in Oxnard.

Authorities said the body was badly decomposed when it was found in the water along the bank of the canal. The man was believed to have been dead for several weeks or months before his body was found.

The man's body was found in a canal that is frequented by the transient and unhoused population in a region south of Hueneme Road and east of Perkins Road.

The medical examiner's office is hoping someone may be able to identify the man to bring the case to a close.

The man is about 5-foot-4 in height. When his body was found he was wearing purple Nike running shorts and a dark colored athletic shirt with short sleeves.

Anyone who may be able to positively identify the man is asked to contact the Ventura County Medical Investigators Office by email. You can also submit a tip online or by calling 805-641-4400.