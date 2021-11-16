Immigrant students enjoy new welcome center at Oxnard High School

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Union High School District held a grand opening for a new welcome center Tuesday night.

The center is designed specifically for immigrant students in the district.

It will have bilingual tutoring, after school help, a food pantry and a caring closet with new clothing, toiletries and school supplies they may need.

During a behind-the-scenes tour, trustee Elizabeth M. Botello pointed out a map that showed all the countries the students come from.

They include Mexico, the Philippines and Syria.

Counselor Saul Anchondo has seen first-hand how students are being welcomed by other teens with the help of technology.

"I saw them befriending each other and they don't even speak the same language, but what they are doing is they are getting their phones and putting it on Google translate or these apps and they are communicating with each other ," said Anchondo. "So kids that speak Arabic are teaching kids that speak Spanish their language and vice versa."

He has an office in the welcome center and is already seeing progress being made.