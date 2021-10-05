Oxnard man accused of hitting teen with car charged with murder, DUI

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – An Oxnard man arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a 16-year-old bicyclist dead has been charged with second-degree murder in the teen's death.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that Julio Cesar Sanchez, 39, of Oxnard has also been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the deadly hit-and-run.

The unnamed teen from Port Hueneme was killed on Wednesday, Sept. 29 when he was hit by a car on Hemlock Street while riding his bike.

Sanchez is alleged to have hit the boy while driving intoxicated before fleeing the scene.

The 16-year-old was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Sanchez' vehicle sustained major damage and was located abandoned later that day.

Police took him into custody at his home the following day.

He appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is due back in court on Oct. 14.