16-year-old killed on bike by hit-and-run driver in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is looking for the vehicle responsible for hitting a 16-year-old bicyclist who later died from their injuries.

The hit-and-run driver was reportedly in a red compact sedan when the teenager was hit Wednesday night along Hemlock Street east of N Street. The collision happened around 8:34 p.m. according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the male teenager from Port Hueneme had sustained critical injuries. He would later die at Ventura County Medical Center, police said. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police believe the driver fled westbound on Hemlock Street towards Ventura Road.

Anyone with information can contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600 or by going online at OxnardPD.org, and clicking on Report Suspicious Activity.