Body of Ventura County man found near Lang Ranch trail

Ventura County

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Ventura County Sheriff's deputies located the body of a Thousand Oaks man Thursday morning after he failed to return home from a hike.

Deputies said 60-year-old James Ledbetter, an experienced hiker, left his Sunset Hills home to go on a hike Tuesday evening.

When he did not return, Ledbetter's wife contacted the sheriff's office and a search began.

Crews brought in a search and rescue team, a K-9 Unit and helicopter, however, Ledbetter was not located for more than a day.

Around 7:40 a.m. Thursday morning, a group of hikers were in the area of Lang Ranch when they found Ledbetter's body just off a trail.

Investigators responded to the scene and determined that Ledbetter had accidentally fallen and suffered a major head injury.