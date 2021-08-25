Santa Paula man pleads guilty to manslaughter charges in death of girlfriend

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – A Santa Paula man charged in the death of his girlfriend pleaded guilty to one county of voluntary manslaughter.

On Wednesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Jahshua Jarrett, 23, admitted to killing his girlfriend as she attempted to wrestle a gun away from him. According to the DA's office Jarrett, who was 21 at the time, was planning to take his own life when his girlfriend attempted to intervene.

The 26-year-old woman died after she was shot in the head inside the home the two shared. Jarrett was arrested by the Santa Paula Police Department and originally charged with her murder.

Jarrett is currently in custody at the Ventura County Jail. He is due back in court on Friday, Sept. 23. He faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in state prison.

If you are feeling suicidal, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also chat with a counselor online.