Joe Buttitta, father of NewsChannel anchor, remembered during memorial ceremony

Ventura County

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - A memorial took place Friday afternoon for an Emmy-winning sports anchor, golf pro and a member of the NewsChannel 3-12 extended family.

Joe Buttitta died after battling cancer and Parkinson's disease.

He was the father of our morning anchor – his namesake – and, father-in-law to our chief meteorologist, Kelsey Gerckens.

Family and friends gathered for Friday's service at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Westlake Village.

Buttitta was a distinguished television journalist in Los Angeles where he anchored sports at KTLA. He also lent his voice to Anaheim Angels and UCLA, providing play-by-play for their games.

Buttitta also wrote the popular golf column, "Fore Tees."

He will be remembered as a mentor to many journalists and for the love of his family which includes his wife, Teri, and four grandchildren.

Joe Buttitta was 79 years old.