Ventura Public Health recommends wearing masks indoors, even with COVID-19 vaccine

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County Public Health is strongly recommending community members to wear their masks indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Monday.

County Public Health is recommending all residents, even those with the COVID-19 vaccine, to wear their masks indoors due to the rise in cases and the increased circulation of the Delta variant.

"The Delta variant is spreading quickly in our State. All community members should take action to protect themselves and others against this potentially deadly virus," said County of Ventura Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin. "While vaccines remain our best tool against COVID-19, masking in indoor and crowded outdoor settings will help us curb the spread of this latest wave of infection. Ventura County data have recently shown that unvaccinated people are 22 times more likely to become infected and hospitalized than vaccinated residents. Several of our hospitalized people have been vaccinated and that is several too many."

Public Health says the Delta variant is responsible for 58 percent of new infections across the country.

They say fully vaccinated people are protected from infections and serious illness of COVID-19, including the Delta variant.

“For the most part this is a surge of cases among our unvaccinated and it is preventable. Get

vaccinated,” said Doctor Levin.

“We are seeing a significant growth in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in our County. As of today, there are 504 new cases since July 12, 41 current hospitalizations and 9 community members in the ICU. The daily case rate per 100,000 has increased to 4.4,” said Public Health Director Rigoberto Vargas. “All community members are encouraged to get vaccinated to help protect themselves and loved ones. This will also help reverse this concerning trend of increasing cases since June 15.”

Public Health is recommending residents to wear their masks indoors in places including grocery or retail stores, theaters and family entertainment centers.

Businesses are asked to expect universal masking for customers entering indoor areas of their businesses to provide better protection to their employees and customers. Workplaces must comply with Cal/OSHA requirements and fully vaccinated employees are encouraged to wear masks indoors if their employer has not confirmed the vaccination status of those around them.

Public Health also recommend residents wearing their masks properly with it being over their nose and mouth and fitting snugly around their lower faces.

Public Health says they will continue to monitor transmission rates, hospitalizations, deaths and increasing vaccination rates throughout the County and will reevaluate the recommendation in the coming weeks.

For more information about Ventura County Public Health and COVID-19 cases, click here.










