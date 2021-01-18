Ventura County still in Phase 1A of vaccine rollout

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.-- Ventura County says they are still in Phase 1A in the vaccine rollout. This phase includes the whole health care industry within the county.

County leaders still say that health care workers, and long-term care communities remain the highest priority. Although Governor Gavin Newsom made an announcement last week that confused many counties. Newsom announced that California will allow all people 65 and older to be eligible for the vaccine immediately. This wasn’t the case in Ventura County.

During last week's Ventura County press conference Barry Zimmerman, who is the task force leader and chief deputy director of the Ventura County Health Care Agency said, “The Governor is making that as a priority in order for us to serve a larger number of the senior population, but I want to be clear that we are moving them up in priority but they are still in Phase 1B which is our next phase to go into.”

People who were able to register online, but are not eligible within Phase 1A will be turned away. The county says there is not enough vaccines to include the population of 65 and older as of yet. Seniors and other sin the next phase, which is Phase 1B is expected to begin in a few weeks.

People can check out their vaccination status by clicking here. People can also register for updates when their group is eligible for vaccinations.

