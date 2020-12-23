Traffic stop leads to arrest of Ventura man for possession of firearm

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A traffic stop in the community of Oak View led to the arrest of a Ventura man Tuesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., a deputy patrolling the Ojai Valley stopped a car in the area of North Ventura Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

The deputy spotted numerous open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle which prompted a search.

During the search, deputies discovered a moderate amount of marijuana, a handgun and ammunition.

Following the investigation, the vehicle's passenger, a Ventura man, was taken into custody for being in possession of the firearm.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for the marijuana violation.

The Ventura man was booked at the Ventura County Main Jail with bail set at $50,000.

His court date is scheduled for Thursday, December 24 at 1:30 p.m.

