Rep. Julia Brownley closes D.C. office after coronavirus exposure

Ventura County

WASHINGTON D.C. - Congresswoman Julia Brownley has temporarily closed her Washington D.C. office after she was informed that a person she had made contact with has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brownley, who serves California's 26th congressional district, will be working remotely along with several members of her staff, according to a statement from the congresswoman.

The statement says that Brownley's risk of exposure is considered to be low, based off of consultation with public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Out of an abundance of absolute caution, my DC staff and I are self-monitoring and maintaining social distancing practices. Neither I, nor my staff, are experiencing any symptoms at this time,” Brownley said in the statement.

Brownley's Washington D.C. office will remain closed throughout the week, but district offices in Thousand Oaks and Oxnard will remain open.