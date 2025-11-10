Los Patos Way Exit 95 slated to close Spring 2026

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) A freeway exit that is not supposed to be used by trucks and tall vehicles is set to close for good in the new year.

The Santa Barbara Planning Commission gave the Los Patos Exit closure and underpass removal the green light.

Drivers along the 101 may know it better as Exit 95.

They may also know it from photos and videos of high profile vehicles getting stuck.

In June, a big box truck got stuck under the bridge that has a sign that reads 12 ft. 3 in.

The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Operations Manager Adam Hendel said the closure has always been part of the 101 Freeway project that is currently underway.

"The bridge doesn't meet standards it is only 12 feet 3 inches high and it was built in 1901 so it's over a century old and we do get large trucks crashing into the bridge, in fact a couple weeks ago a truck got stuck underneath," said Hendel.

The removal will take place mid 2026.

"So, Spring 2026 at the earliest, and there will be a transition with that but we will close the 101 southbound in partnership with Caltrans at Los Patos and work will happen behind the closure," said Hendel.

The rusted railroad bridge will be replaced at a later date.

A temporary shoo-fly track will be installed to allow trains to bypass construction of the replacement bridge.

And the city is also planning new landscaping in the area that could be used for housing down the road.

New plants will be near the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge where people go to see wildlife and bird watch.

Michael Tiffany said he was aware of the plan and doesn't think people heading south will mind going to another exit to get to the refuge.

