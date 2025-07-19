Skip to Content
25 mph speed limit continues PCH in Malibu following Palisades Fire

PCH speed limit stays slow through Palisades burn area in Malibu
By
Updated
today at 10:48 pm
Published 9:26 pm

MALIBU, Calif.-The Pacific Palisades fire burned an 11 miles stretch of the coast in Malibu.

Drivers can still see burned up cars and what''s left of homes that had ocean views.

Now drivers and passengers going from Ventura County to Santa Monica can see more of the beach, but they better go slow..

That stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway that re-opened in late May still a 25 mile-an-hour speed limit.

Police are heavily patrolling the area that is considered a construction zone.

Workers and work trucks are busy in the area every day.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

