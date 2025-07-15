Project to Improve Busy Roadway Linking Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties Outside Nipomo Moving Forward

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County is moving closer to a major construction project that will completely overhaul a busy roadway that links a northern part of the county to South San Luis Obispo County.

Bonita School Road travels between Highway 166 in Santa Barbara County and Division Street in Southern San Luis Obispo County just outside Nipomo.

A portion of the road includes a small 300-foot bridge, along with a third-of-a-mile stretch that takes drivers into the Santa Maria Riverbed.

The stretch of roadway is extremely bumpy, often times strewn with potholes, causing many drivers to drive at extremely slow speeds, as well as swerving to avoid the hazardous conditions.

"The existing bridge and low water crossing on Bonita School Road was constructed in 2002 as a temporary replacement," said Lael Wageneck, Santa Barbara County Public Works Department public information officer. "It's one of three vital crossings from Santa Barbara County in the San Luis Obispo County, and supports over 4,000 vehicles a day. Most of it is a low water crossing that runs through the riverbed, which means that during heavy storms or when the river is flowing, the bridge washes out."

In order to improvement conditions, Santa Barbara County is planning a total overhaul of the road around the Santa Maria River, including the construction of a new and vastly longer bridge.

"The new bridge will be nearly a half-mile long and will span the entire channel," said Wageneck. "It will avoid being flooded during heavy storms and will be smooth sailing across the whole channel."

In addition to improved driving conditions, the new roadway will also include new features for pedestrians and bicyclists as well.

"Another important part of this new bridge is that it will provide more access for pedestrians and cyclists, including a connection to the the future multi-use path that will run along the levee that will connect the cities of Guadalupe and Santa Maria," said Wageneck.

To help the public learn more about what is officially called the Bonita School Road Bridge Replacement Project, Santa Barbara County is holding a community meeting that is scheduled to be held near the project site early next month.

"We're holding an open house to discuss the project with the public on August 7th at 6 p.m. at Bonita Elementary School," said Wageneck. "We'll present an update on the project's development, along with a presentation with latest design plans, the project right of way, the schedule and next steps. We're looking forward to get input from the community, their thoughts on it."

Residents who live near the project site are receiving mailers this week that provide a quick overview of the project, along with details about the upcoming meeting.

Wageneck added the project will be federally funded and is set to begin construction in 2027.

Work is expected to last two years and the roadway will be closed to the public while construction is taking place.

