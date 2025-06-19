Skip to Content
Man dead after car crash on Highway 46 in Paso Robles Wednesday

today at 4:16 pm
Published 4:26 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A man died after injuries from a two-car crash on Highway 46 in Paso Robles on Wednesday, just past 9:30 p.m., according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

PRPD officers received word about the crash, where both cars involved were blocking both lanes of Highway 46, going east and west.

Both people in one of the cars required extrication to a local hospital by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, according to the PRPD.

The male driver in that car died at the hospital from his injuries, according to the PRPD.

The PRPD requests anyone with information to contact them via phone during this ongoing investigation and reminds drivers to be safe on the roads.

Caleb Nguyen

