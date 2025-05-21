CHP and AAA driving safety message home this Memorial Day weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The California Highway Patrol CHP says maximum enforeEment runs Friday at 6p.m. until Monday at midnight.

CHP spokesperson Jonathan Gutierrez said in the wake of recent fatal accidents it is worth reminding people to do everything they can to make it a safe weekend on busy road.

Chris Olvera, the AAA Santa Barbara and Lompoc Branch Manager said about Memorial Day weekend travil is expected to be 3 percent.

He said it appears more people are choosing to taking road trips rather than fly to destinations with new Real ID requirements.

Olvera said now is the time make sure your car, and RV are in good condition.

Olvera said people are welcome to stop by the remodeled office on State Street in Santa Barbara.

The branch is on the third is AAA history in California.

This week is already part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign nationwide.

And the California highway patrol said smart choices also include driving sober and staying alert.

They also recommend designating a driver whenever one may be needed or find alternative transportation.

The CHP tracks accidents over the holiday period and want people to get to and from their holiday.

More than half the people killed in car accidents last Memorial Day weekend in the CHP's patrol area were not wearing seat belts.

They don't mind people reminding people or even nagging people if it saves lives.

Drivers are likely to see buckle up messaging on freeway signs.

Sandie Wilkes is looking forward to a roadtrip to Lake Nacimiento.

She said her kids and grandchildren aren't going on this trip but always offers them good advice.

For more information visit https://www.chp.ca.gov

And for American Automobile Association information visit https://ace.aaa.com