Man dies as pedestrian in car crash in Oxnard early Sunday

OXNARD, Calif. – A man died after being struck by a car as the pedestrian in the crash near Fifth Street and Rose Ave. just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

A 29-year-old Oxnard man was driving his white Honda Pilot when he hit the man who then died at the scene as traffic investigators took over the case, explained the OPD.

Speed, alcohol and drugs do not seem to be factors in the crash upon early investigations, detailed the OPD.

Early investigations indicate the man was traveling east on Fifth Street from Rose Ave. when the pedestrian was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk, according to the OPD.

Those with information in this ongoing investigation are asked to contact the OPD.