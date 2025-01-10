Skip to Content
Three injured from car crash on Highway 101 in Los Alamos Friday afternoon

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helped three people to the hospital after a car crash involving four people on Los Alamos on Highway 101 Friday at 2:08 p.m.

The crash happened near Cat Canyon Road as two people had moderate injuries and another had major injuries, according to the SBCFD.

All patients were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance and one lane of the 101 was briefly closed but has now been cleared, detailed the SBCFD.

Caleb Nguyen

