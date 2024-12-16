Skip to Content
One dead after three-car crash in Santa Maria Monday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – One person died and another two patients went to the hospital with major injuries after a three-car crash in Santa Maria at 2:17 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash happened on Clark Ave. which closed the road and all three patients came from the same car, detailed the SBCFD.

The other two patients in the crash were taken to Marian Regional for their injuries and no other injuries were reported from the other two cars, explained the SBCFD.

Your News Channel will provide more information on this incident as it becomes available.

