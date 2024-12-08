Skip to Content
Two injured in car crash on Highway 154 near Goleta Sunday

GOLETA, Calif. – Two people suffered injuries from a car crash on Highway 154 near Goleta Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The four-car crash happened just past 12:30 p.m. and shut down both sides of the freeway for some time before reopening the east side within an hour, detailed the SBCFD.

The highway is expected to be open on both sides shortly though viewers should check the CalTrans website for the latest on road conditions.

