Lompoc discussing plan to improve and enhance city’s two major transportation roadways

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The City of Lompoc is set to further discuss proposed streetscape enhancements and improvements to its two major transportation roadways, H Street and Ocean Avenue.

On Tuesday, May 25 during a scheduled special meeting of the Lompoc Planning Commission, the draft Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan will be reviewed.

It's also expected during the meeting the Planning Commission will decide on recommendations for council regarding the plan.

The project has been in the works for about two years with collaboration from the Lompoc Planning Division, as well as Caltrans District 5, and consultants RRM Design Group and Toole Design.

Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan intends to significantly improve the busy roadways of H Street and Ocean Avenue, which also double as Highways 1 and 246.

The plan will focus on pedestrian and bicycle connections, as well as streetscape design and beautification along the corridor.

To view the plan, or for more information, click here.