Heavy rescue needed after vehicle goes over side of HWY 1 near Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - Santa Barbara County crews responded to a vehicle that went over the side of Highway 1 south of Lompoc on Sunday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near Jalama Road.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded with several engines along with a CALSTAR helicopter.

California Highway Patrol reported the vehicle was about 30 feet off the roadway stuck in a tree.

They said extensive extrication was required to get people out of the car.

It is unclear how many people were involved or how serious their injuries are.

This is a developing situation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.