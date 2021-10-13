Crash on HWY 154 stalls already condensed traffic

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A crash on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County caused a traffic backup Wednesday morning, making an already packed roadway come to a stop.

It happened around 10:50 a.m. on Highway 154 at Cachuma Village Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, a semi-truck rear-ended a 4-door minivan.

The crash caused a slowdown for more than half an hour but the scene was cleared by 11:30 a.m.

Highway 154 is already seeing major backups and traffic congestion due to the Alisal Fire.

Highway 101, the main artery through Santa Barbara County has been closed since Monday afternoon due to the encroaching fire which damaged railings.