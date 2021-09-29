2 injured in DUI motorcycle crash near Grover Beach

Traffic

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – A motorcyclist that was injured in a crash that sent himself and his passenger to the hospital was driving under the influence of alcohol, police said Wednesday.

The crash happened Sunday around 7:45 p.m. on the 900 block of N. Fourth Street.

According to the Grover Beach Police Department, a 2014 Harley Davidson was traveling north on the road when the driver lost control and crashed. The driver, identified as Alex Sakhrani, 43, of Seaside and his passenger, an unnamed woman, were thrown from the motorcycle and seriously injured.

Both were transported to the hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Other cars on the road were able to avoid the crash and no other injuries were reported.

Police now believe that Sakhrani was driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his motorcycle. Police said criminal charges have been forwarded to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police at 805-473-4511.