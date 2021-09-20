Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 10:33 pm

Three injured in rollover crash on HWY 1 near Santa Maria

highway 1 and black road major crash 1
Brayton Metzger/KEYT
highway 1 and black road major crash 2
Brayton Metzger/KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Traffic was slowed in all lanes of Highway 1 near Orcutt and Santa Maria Monday night after a rollover crash injured three people.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and Black Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, California Highway Patrol reported two vehicles and one pickup truck were involved.

One of the vehicles had rolled onto its roof and another sustained major front-end damage.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded and found two people with serious injuries and one person with moderate injuries.

One of the victims had reportedly ejected from a vehicle. Firefighters said none of the victims needed to be extricated from their cars.

The victim with the most serious injuries was transported by ambulance to a helicopter pad where an air ambulance will pick them up for transport to Cottage Hospital. The other patient was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

All lanes of Highway 1 were temporarily blocked during the incident. The southbound side of the highway reopened around 10:23 p.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content