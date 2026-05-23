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Santa Barbara man arrested for driving stolen car also found with drugs and gun

Ventura Police Department
By
today at 8:35 pm
Published 8:42 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Ventura Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Santa Barbara for multiple felonies after driving a stolen car.

VPD officers stopped the 21-year-old after finding out he stole the car and later found a loaded gun without a serial number alongside methamphetamine in his possession.

The 21-year-old is prohibited from possessing both guns and ammo and received bookings for all three charges.

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Caleb Nguyen

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