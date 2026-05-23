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Gauchos eliminated at Big West Championships in sloppy loss to UCSD

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Big West
UCSD scored 5 runs on just 1 it in the first inning
By
Published 8:25 pm

IRVINE, Calif. (KEYT) - No. 3 seed UC San Diego decisively defeated top-seeded UC Santa Barbara with a 7-0 victory in the 2026 Big West Baseball Championship, Saturday at Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark.

UC San Diego capitalized on a five-run first inning, scored two runs in the fourth inning and maintained their lead with a complete-game shutout performance.

The Tritons (26-27) advance to the title game of the championship, taking on No. 2 seed Cal Poly, Saturday May 23 at 6 p.m.

The Gauchos (38-18) will hope to hear their name called in the NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Show, Monday, May 25 at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN2.

UCSD starting pitcher Nathan Ries threw a complete game shutout, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four batters. Left fielder Alex Leopard went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Designated hitter Addison Kepsch recorded two RBI and catcher Trevian Martinez scored two runs.

UCSB third baseman Xavier Esquer went 2-for-3. The Gaucho relief trio of Van Froling, Josh Jannicelli and Nathan Aceves did not allow a run in the final five innings.

The Tritons got the scoring started with five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Leopard hit an RBI single to plate Anthony Potestio and two Gaucho errors brought in four UCSD runs.
UC San Diego scored two more runs in the fourth inning as a single from Klepsch plated Nick Costello and Martinez.

(Article by Big West)

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