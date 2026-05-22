Steve Hilton pitches “Cali-ffordability” campaign in California governor’s race

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Steve Hilton says California’s rising housing costs, crime, and overall cost of living are pushing residents and businesses out of the state — and he believes voters are ready for political change.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate spoke with News Channel Reporter Mina Wahab about his campaign platform and how he hopes to turn a historically Democratic state into a Republican victory.

“I just see the struggles so many people and small businesses have,” Hilton said. “We got to turn that around. We've got to save California.”

The former Fox News host and former adviser to British Prime Minister David Cameron is running on what he calls a “Cali-ffordability” platform focused on lowering costs for Californians.

Among his proposals: lowering gas prices, cutting electricity bills, making the first $100,000 of income tax-free, ending taxpayer-funded health care for undocumented immigrants, and increasing housing affordability.

“$3 gas, your electric bills in half, your first 100 grand tax free,” Hilton said. “A home you can afford to buy. So those are the five immediate things that I want to focus on in terms of helping people.”

Hilton argues that what he describes as excessive government regulation and taxation are driving up the cost of living across the state.

“And that's driven by the growth of the bloated, bureaucratic government in Sacramento,” Hilton said. “So that's actually the mission — to cut that all back so that we can lower costs and lower the burden of regulation.”

A major part of Hilton’s tax proposal is aimed at working-class Californians.

“Your first 100 grand tax free — that'll help everybody in California, but it disproportionately helps those who are working class Californians working incredibly hard, on incomes that are really not that high considering how much everything costs in California,” he said.

Hilton also pointed to crime, homelessness, and drug addiction as issues he believes state leaders have failed to adequately address.

“I think reversing the prison closure program, increasing prison capacity so we can have more accountability and more rehabilitation, I think is a really important part of it,” Hilton said. “The other part of it is actually implement at the state level something that nearly 70% of Californians voted for, which is Prop 36.”

Despite his message, Hilton faces a difficult path in a state where Democrats maintain a significant voter registration advantage.

Still, Hilton says his campaign is aimed not only at Republicans, but also independents and moderate Democrats frustrated with California’s direction.

“It’s not healthy to have one party running everything for this long,” Hilton said. “We don't have any balance in California in terms of our government right now.”