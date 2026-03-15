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Santa Maria Police arrest three after various crimes

KEYT
By
New
today at 2:31 pm
Published 2:33 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police arrested two people on Friday and another on Saturday for various crimes.

SMPD officers arrested the first person after a report of someone armed with a knife who threatened a victim at the Azure Apartment complex just after 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The suspect left the building, and SMPD detectives found them two hours later, before they tried violently resisting and fighting officers.

SMPD officers used a taser to take them into custody with a restraint. One SMPD officer suffered injuries during the struggle and was released from Marian Hospital after evaluation.

The suspect's recent violent criminal activity led to a bail increase request and approval.

The second arrest happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday at the 400 block West Taylor Street due to a residential burglary.

A landlord called for a tenant who'd left for work, and had money stolen from him inside the home by a family member, according to the SMPD.

The SMPD then found the suspect in Santa Maria and arrested the 28-year-old for the residential burglary charge.

The third SMPD arrest came just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday where officers arrested someone armed that stole a dog.

The suspect tried to flee on foot and shouted that he had a handgun before SMPD officers eventually took him into custody without incident.

SMPD officers found no weapon in the search and noone was injured from the incident.

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Caleb Nguyen

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