CIF-SS second round boys basketball playoff results
Division 2: Rancho Verde 84, San Marcos 69
Canyon(Anaheim) 70, Oxnard 67 (OT): Mikey Duran-Morales scored 19 points for the Yellowjackets who finish the year 21-9.
Mater Dei 85, Westlake 59: Zack Kalinski scored 15 points for the Warriors who finish 19-11.
Division 4: North Vista 71, Moorpark 69: Logan Stotts scored 23 points for the Musketeers who end the season 21-9.
Division 5: Verbum Dei 42, Rio Mesa 35
Division 6: St. Bonaventure 54, Highland 43: Seraphs used a 19-0 run in the third quarter to advance to the quarterfinals where they play at Valencia of Placentia. Zac Broberg made five 3-points and scored 19 points while Adam Ayla recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Division 8: Dunn 64, San Gabriel 56
Division 9: VCA Santa Maria 76, First Baptist/LB 56
Providence/SB 49, Santa Ana Valley 48