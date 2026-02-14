Skip to Content
CIF-SS second round boys basketball playoff results

Aidan Conlan scored 25 points but San Marcos lost in the second round
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

Division 2: Rancho Verde 84, San Marcos 69 Full story: https://keyt.com/news/top-stories/2026/02/14/san-marcos-knocked-out-of-cif-d2-playoffs-by-hot-shooting-rancho-verde/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xu8akp0dZ0

Canyon(Anaheim) 70, Oxnard 67 (OT): Mikey Duran-Morales scored 19 points for the Yellowjackets who finish the year 21-9.

Mater Dei 85, Westlake 59: Zack Kalinski scored 15 points for the Warriors who finish 19-11.

Division 4: North Vista 71, Moorpark 69: Logan Stotts scored 23 points for the Musketeers who end the season 21-9.

Division 5: Verbum Dei 42, Rio Mesa 35

Division 6: St. Bonaventure 54, Highland 43: Seraphs used a 19-0 run in the third quarter to advance to the quarterfinals where they play at Valencia of Placentia. Zac Broberg made five 3-points and scored 19 points while Adam Ayla recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Division 8: Dunn 64, San Gabriel 56

Division 9: VCA Santa Maria 76, First Baptist/LB 56

Providence/SB 49, Santa Ana Valley 48

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

