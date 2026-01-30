Boys hoops wrap-up: Dons clinch share of Channel league title, Cards complete perfect TVL season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

Santa Barbara 84, Ventura 57: Levi Oakes scored 16 of his game-high 18 points in the first half as the Dons clinched at least a share of the Channel League title. They can win it outright with a win on Monday night at home against Rio Mesa.

(Owen Horn added 14 points for the Dons who improved to 12-1 in league. Entenza Design).

San Marcos 63, Buena 42: Aidan Conlan scored a game-high 24 points as the Royals win their 8th straight game. San Marcos hosts Pacifica on Monday on Senior Night.

Pacifica 52, Dos Pueblos 40: Tommy Williams made 5 three-pointers as he led all scorers with 24 points in the Tritons road win.

Oxnard 57, Rio Mesa 37: Enrique Cuada had a huge double-double for the Yellowjackets scoring 21 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Bishop Diego 66, Foothill Tech 55: Crew Sjovold scored 24 points as the Cardinals completed a perfect 8-0 Tri-Valley League season. The Cardinals improve to 20-3 overall.

Santa Ynez 66, Righetti 46: Mason Skidmore poured in a game-high 22 points for the Pirates.

Camarillo 54, Simi Valley 50

Oaks Christian 64, Newbury Park 28

Oak Park 61, Moorpark 49

Santa Clara 63, Grace 41

Westlake 67, Agoura 46