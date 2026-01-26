Channel League boys basketball: Dons and Royals stay hot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

Santa Barbara 74, Dos Pueblos 59:

(Levi Oakes scored 23 of his game-high 27 points in the second half in the Dons road win in Goleta. Entenza Design).

(Owen Horn added 19 points for Santa Barbara who lead the Channel League at 10-1. Entenza Design).

Dos Pueblos has lost several starters for the season due to injuries but they led this game at halftime 36-34. Senior Coulter Jay scored 15 of his team-high 22 points in the second quarter. Logan Pearce added 15 points for DP.

San Marcos 67, Venura 57: The Royals win their sixth straight game to stay one back of Santa Barbara in the league race. Koji Hefner scored 19 points and Brody Green added 18 as San Marcos improved to 9-2 in league.

Oxnard 61, Pacifica 49: The Yellowjackets won the Battle for Gonzales Road. Oxnard got 27 points and 12 rebounds from Enrique Caudra. Mikey Duran-Morales filled the stat sheet with 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

Rio Mesa 58, Buena 36