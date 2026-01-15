Local girls basketball scores

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

High School Girls Basketball:

Dos Pueblos 46, Oxnard 38: Carly Letendre had 19 points for the Chargers who are 6-2 in the Channel League.

(Kindah Ahmad-Reda scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds as DP improved to 12-10. Entenza Design).

San Marcos 68, Santa Barbara 20: Jada Ahmad scored a game-high 19 points and three other Royals scored in double-figures as they improved to 6-2 in the Channel League.

Ventura 79, Buena 13: Kai Staniland 26 points for the Cougars who lead the Channel League at 8-0.

Bishop Diego 61, Santa Clara 10: Jaymi Coronado and Alyssa Chrestenson each scored 17 points for the Cardinals who are 17-2 on the season.

Laguna Blanca 30, Dunn 25: Charlotte Carpenter scored 11 points for the winning Owls.

St. Bonaventure 85, Thacher 13: Sophia Fernandez scored 26 points for the 15-2 Seraphs.