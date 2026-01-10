San Marcos finishes 5th in SB Tournament of Champions, DP takes 10th place

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos girls water polo went 2-0 on the final day of the prestigious Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions to finish in fifth place.

San Marcos 9, JSerra 3: USC-bound Charlotte Raisin scored 4 goals and standout sophomore Jade Pattison added 3 goals for the Royals.

(Raisin scored 3 first half goals to give San Marcos a 4-1 lead at the break. Entenza Design).

(McKenna Stuart and the Royals defense stifled JSerra's attack. Entenza Design).

(Harvard-bound Bethany King had 8 blocks and also played in the field for the Royals. Entenza Design).

San Marcos 14, Long Beach Wilson 8: Charlotte Raisin was an offensive force scoring 6 goals and adding 4 assists to lead the Royals to a win in this fifth place game. Shea Estabrook scored 3 goals and goalie Bethany King had 8 blocks.

(Charlotte Raisin named to All-Tournament team. Entenza Design).

Dos Pueblos 11, Beckman 10: Dev Wigo scored late to put the Chargers up 2 goals as DP held on for the win. Wigo and Talia Marshall each scored 4 goals. Goalie Reagan Mack finished with 6 blocks, 2 steals and an assist.

Corona del Mar 14, Dos Pueblos 7: Dev Wigo led the Chargers attack with 4 goals in the loss. DP finished in tenth place in the TOC.

Mater Dei 10, Oaks Christian 7: Monarchs win the championship. Sienna Sorensen named TOC MVP.

Newport Harbor 14, Orange Lutheran 11: Sailors claim third place.

Laguna 13, Santa Barbara 10:

Santa Barbara 16, Temple City 12